India pacemen reduce Bangladesh to 125-4 at lunch

REUTERS: India's fast bowlers made steady inroads into the Bangladesh batting line-up by reducing the touring side to 125 for four at lunch on the third day of the one-off test in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Bangladesh's most experienced pair of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim were at the crease at the interval, with their team still trailing by 562 in reply to India's mammoth first innings total of 687-6 declared.

Shakib was unbeaten on 29 and captain Mushfiqur on six.

After resuming on 41-1, the touring side suffered a major blow in just the third over of the day when Tamim Iqbal was run out on his overnight score of 24.

The left-handed opener was stranded near the middle of the pitch after a terrible mix-up with partner Mominul Haque while attempting a suicidal second run.

Paceman Umesh Yadav, who dismissed Soumya Sarkar on Friday, found enough reverse swing to trouble Bangladesh's batsmen before he pinned down Mominul in front of the stumps to dismiss him leg before for 12.

Umesh continued to trouble Mahmudullah with his pace and movement but pace-bowling colleague Ishant Sharma reaped the benefit by dismissing the batsman leg before for 28 in his first over of the day.

Ishant, who replaced Umesh, beat Mahmudullah's bat with an angled delivery and the batsman's attempt to overturn the decision on review also proved futile.

