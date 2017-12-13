India's Rohit smashes third ODI double hundred

MUMBAI: Opener Rohit Sharma smashed his third one-day international double century to help India set Sri Lanka an imposing target of 393 to win the second match of the series at Mohali on Wednesday.

Leading the hosts in the absence of rested skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit laid waste to the Sri Lankan bowling with an unbeaten 208 off 153 deliveries to help India post 392 for four in their 50 overs.

It was the seventh time a batsman had scored 200 or more in ODIs with Rohit's 264 against the same opponents in Kolkata in 2014 being the highest individual score in the 50-over format.

The 30-year-old added 115 with fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan, who made 68, to build a solid base for India and then added 213 for the second with fellow Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer, who scored 88 in what was his second ODI.

The right-handed batsman hit 13 fours and 12 sixes with his first 100 coming off 115 deliveries in the 40th over.

Rohit then tore into Sri Lanka's bowlers and India scored 147 in their last 10 overs to brighten their hopes of squaring up the series at 1-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sri Lanka, whose captain Thisara Perera won the toss and opted to field, had been hoping for a repeat of the series opener in Dharamsala on Sunday, when India were bundled out for 112 in a seven-wicket defeat.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly, editing by Nick Mulvenney)