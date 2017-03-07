Channel NewsAsia

India set Australia 188 for win in second test

Australia were set a target of 188 runs for victory in the second test against India on Tuesday after pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc ran through India's batting with the new ball on the fourth morning of the match.

Hazlewood finished with figures of 6-67 for his fifth five-wicket haul in tests as India were all out for 274 in their second innings to bring up lunch. Starc picked up 2-74.

Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with 92 for the hosts, who trail the four-test series 1-0.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Nick Mulvenney)

- Reuters