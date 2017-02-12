India set Bangladesh 459 for victory in Hyderabad

REUTERS: Cheteshwar Pujara hit a brisk half-century to lead India's quest for quick runs as the hosts set Bangladesh an improbable 459 for victory with four sessions remaining in the one-off test at Hyderabad on Sunday.

Pujara was unbeaten on 54 off 58 balls with the world's top-ranked side declaring their second innings on 159 for four at tea with an overall lead of 458.

In the morning session, Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim registered his fifth test hundred before his side were bundled out for 388 as the hosts took a first-innings lead of 299.

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was the last man out for his side on 127 with Bangladesh's innings ending shortly before lunch.

India captain Virat Kohli opted against enforcing the follow-on after his bowlers needed almost an entire session to pick up Bangladesh's last four wickets.

Resuming on 322-6, the visitors got off to a bad start as seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar breached the defence of half-centurion Mehedi Hasan with the fourth ball of the morning without a run being added to their overnight total.

Paceman Umesh Yadav, the most impressive of India's bowlers, got Taijul Islam to glove one back to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, raising fears for Mushfiqur that he could run out of partners before getting to three figures.

However, Taskin Ahmed stayed with his captain for a 39-run ninth-wicket stand, during which Mushfiqur started scoring more freely.

The diminutive right-hander top-edged Ishant Sharma for a six and then reached his century when the lanky bowler misfielded near the boundary to allow the ball through for a four.

He was finally out, caught down the leg side to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who became the fastest bowler to pick up 250 test wickets with the dismissal.

Umesh finished with three wickets, while Ashwin and his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets apiece.

The hosts then batted for 29 overs and scored at a rate of more than five runs per over with useful contributions from Kohli (38) and Ajinkya Rahane (28).

Paceman Taskin and spinner Shakib Al Hasan shared the four Indian wickets to fall.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)