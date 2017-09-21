India spinner Kuldeep takes hat-trick against Australia
KOLKATA: India left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav took a hat-trick against Australia in the second one-day international at Eden Gardens on Thursday.
The 22-year-old dismissed Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins in his eighth over.
Australia, trailing 1-0 in the five-match series, were reduced to 148-8 in the 33rd over, chasing India's total of 252 all out.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by John Stonestreet)