India to participate in Champions Trophy cricket - BCCI

NEW DELHI: India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.

Holders India did not submit a squad for the one-day international tournament by an April 25 deadline after the BCCI failed in a bid to halt a new revenue model being adopted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

