Indonesian goalkeeper dies after collision with teammate

JAKARTA: An Indonesian goalkeeper died during a league match on Sunday (Oct 15) after a collision with a teammate in Lamongan, East Java.

Choirul Huda was playing in goal for his side Persela Lamongan against Semen Padang in Indonesia's Liga 1 when the incident happened in the 44th minute.

The 38-year-old Choirul collided with Ramon Rodriguez’s knee when he made an attempt to collect the ball in the closing moments of the first half.

Television footage showed he had difficulty breathing as he held his mouth in the immediate aftermath of the clash. Choirul received medical treatment on the field before he was rushed to hospital.

Choirul was still breathing, though unconscious, when he arrived at the hospital in Lamongan but succumbed to his injuries soon after.

Zaki Mubarak, the doctor attending to Chorul, said the hard impact on the keeper’s neck and head resulted in hypoxia – a condition in which a part of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply at the tissue level.



Choirul joined Persela in 1999 and has been the club’s first choice goalkeeper since 2002.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Persela Lamongan won the match 2-0.