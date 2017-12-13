Ings among West Brom transfer targets - Pardew

West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew will decide his transfer strategy by the end of the week and has confirmed that the club were interested in signing striker Danny Ings from Premier League rivals Liverpool in January.

Ings, who scored 43 goals for Burnley, joined Liverpool in 2015 but was sidelined for a majority of the last two seasons with knee injuries and made his first league appearance since October 2015 in last Sunday's 1-1 draw with Everton.

"I'd be foolish not to say I don't like Danny Ings because I quite like him," Pardew told a news conference on Tuesday. "It's a shame about his injury - he's had to battle back and everyone wishes him well.

"I have seen (technical director) Nicky Hammond to pencil in a meeting to talk about that this week, so maybe on Friday I can give you a bit more of where we're looking and what we're looking at."

West Brom, who have not won a league match since August, have slipped to 18th in the standings and Pardew says he is acting as a psychologist to help his players deal with the pressure.

"Yeah, me. I'm the psychologist," Pardew said when asked if the club had employed one. "It's important you have a dialogue with players, try to know how they're feeling and what emotions they're going through in certain situations.

"I'm trying to give them confidence so they understand perhaps why they made the mistake or why the error occurred, or a situation in the game where it could have been managed better.

"It's about going over that stuff with players and your coaches, with me personally or with each other or the group. It's something we have talked about."

All three relegation-threatened teams face top-six sides on Wednesday, with West Brom travelling to fifth-placed Liverpool and needing a reversal of form to end a 14-game winless run.

