Injured Cavendish out of Paris-Roubaix
Briton Mark Cavendish has been ruled out of Sunday's Paris-Roubaix one-day race with an ankle injury, his Dimension Data team said on Wednesday.
- Posted 05 Apr 2017 19:35
"Mark Cavendish will not take the start at today’s Scheldeprijs or at the weekend's Paris-Roubaix due to an overuse injury," Dimension Data said in a statement.
"Cavendish, who last competed at the Milano-San Remo (classic), has been hampered by pain felt in his right ankle. The discomfort was first felt on the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in March and has hindered our sprint ace since."
Former world champion Cavendish finished Paris-Roubaix, the biggest classic in the calendar featuring several tough cobbled sections, only once, taking 30th place last year.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
- Reuters