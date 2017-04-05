Injured Cavendish out of Paris-Roubaix

PARIS: Briton Mark Cavendish has been ruled out of Sunday's Paris-Roubaix one-day race with an ankle injury, his Dimension Data team said on Wednesday.

"Mark Cavendish will not take the start at today’s Scheldeprijs or at the weekend's Paris-Roubaix due to an overuse injury," Dimension Data said in a statement.

"Cavendish, who last competed at the Milano-San Remo (classic), has been hampered by pain felt in his right ankle. The discomfort was first felt on the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in March and has hindered our sprint ace since."

Former world champion Cavendish finished Paris-Roubaix, the biggest classic in the calendar featuring several tough cobbled sections, only once, taking 30th place last year.

