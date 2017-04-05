Channel NewsAsia

Injured Cavendish out of Paris-Roubaix

Briton Mark Cavendish has been ruled out of Sunday's Paris-Roubaix one-day race with an ankle injury, his Dimension Data team said on Wednesday.

  • Posted 05 Apr 2017 19:35
2016 Rio Olympics - Cycling Track - Final - Men's Omnium Flying Lap 250m Time Trial - Rio Olympic Velodrome - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Mark Cavendish (GBR) of Britain competes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

"Mark Cavendish will not take the start at today’s Scheldeprijs or at the weekend's Paris-Roubaix due to an overuse injury," Dimension Data said in a statement.

"Cavendish, who last competed at the Milano-San Remo (classic), has been hampered by pain felt in his right ankle. The discomfort was first felt on the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in March and has hindered our sprint ace since."

Former world champion Cavendish finished Paris-Roubaix, the biggest classic in the calendar featuring several tough cobbled sections, only once, taking 30th place last year.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

- Reuters