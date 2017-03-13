Injured Henderson 'no chance' for England's March matches

REUTERS: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be available for England when Gareth Southgate names his squad next week for a friendly with Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

The 26-year-old central midfielder has missed Liverpool's last three Premier League games with a foot injury and will not be fit to face Manchester City next Sunday either.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Henderson had "no chance" of playing for his country in Germany on March 22 or in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley Stadium four days later.

"The (international) break, these two weeks, hopefully – it’s what we hope - (we) can bring him back, but there's no game possible," Klopp told reporters on Sunday after Liverpool's 2-1 home win over Burnley.

"He cannot train, he for sure cannot play against City and it makes sense that he is doing the rehab. Hopefully, he can run in the second week of the international break and then we have to see."

Southgate is scheduled to name his squad on Thursday.

Henderson, who has 32 caps, has played every minute of Southgate's four games in charge so far.

