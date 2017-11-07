Injured Kaino out as Luke Whitelock called up to join brother

PARIS: New Zealand have called up Highlanders loose forward Luke Whitelock to replace Jerome Kaino, who will play no further part on their month-long European tour because of a knee injury, the New Zealand Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

Kaino sustained a posterior cruciate ligament injury while playing against Whitelock for the All Blacks in their 31-22 victory over the Barbarians at Twickenham on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Kaino, who has 81 caps for New Zealand, had won a recall to the side after missing the Rugby Championship competition. He had been dropped by coach Steve Hansen at the end of the drawn British and Irish Lions series.

Whitelock, 26, joins a 43-man squad which includes his brother Sam. Luke Whitelock has a single cap for New Zealand, won against Japan in Tokyo four years ago.

New Zealand play France in Paris in their second match on tour on Saturday, then take on a French XV in Lyon next Tuesday before finishing the trip with tests against Scotland and Wales.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

