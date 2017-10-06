Injured Lukaku misses Belgium's trip to Bosnia

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss the World Cup qualifier away to Bosnia on Saturday but could play in next week's final Group H game at home to Cyprus, the Belgian FA said on Thursday.

BRUSSELS: Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss the World Cup qualifier away to Bosnia on Saturday but could play in next week's final Group H game at home to Cyprus, the Belgian FA said on Thursday.

Lukaku did not travel to Sarajevo with Belgium, who have already qualfied for next year's finals in Russia, after failing to train this week because of an ankle injury.

The Manchester United forward will continue to train on his own in Belgium over the weekend in a bid to be fit for Tuesday’s match with Cyprus in Brussels.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)