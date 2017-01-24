Injured McIlroy pulls out of Dubai Desert classic

LONDON: Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's Dubai Desert Classic with a rib injury, the event's promoter said on Monday.

"Obviously, we are disappointed, but we fully understand the situation. Our greatest concern is Rory's health," said Mohamed Juma Buamaim, vice-chairman and CEO of 'Golf in Dubai'.

The twice event champion suffered the injury earlier this month during the first round of the South African Open.

Although the Northern Irishman completed that tournament, finishing second, a subsequent scan revealed a rib stress fracture and he missed last week's Abu Dhabi Championship.

The Dubai event, which begins on Feb. 2, will feature Tiger Woods as the American continues his comeback from injury.

