Injured Mnisi to miss the remainder of Super Rugby season

CAPE TOWN: Lions centre Howard Mnisi has been ruled out for the remainder of the Super Rugby competition after he suffered a serious knee injury in his team's opening weekend 28-25 victory over the Cheetahs on Saturday.

Mnisi, 27, suffered multiple ligament damage to the knee, including to his anterior cruciate, lateral collateral and posterior cruciate, and would undergo surgery, the Lions confirmed in a statement on Monday.

He fell awkwardly in a tackle and was substituted after just 13 minutes of his season, replaced by another long-term knee injury casualty, Harold Vorster.

Mnisi is expected to be sidelined for up to nine months, making it unlikely he will return to the field in 2017.

He was instrumental in helping the Lions to the Super Rugby final last season, leading to a call-up for the South Africa 'A' side in a two-match series against the touring England Saxons.

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)