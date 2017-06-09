Injured Moore out of US Open, replaced by Putnam

American Ryder Cup player Ryan Moore has withdrawn from next week’s U.S. Open in Wisconsin due to an undisclosed injury, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Thursday.

World number 42 Moore has been replaced in the field by fellow Tacoma, Washington native Michael Putnam, who was the first alternate from the Columbus, Ohio sectional qualifier.

Moore, 34, a former U.S. amateur champion, has played in 10 U.S. Opens.

He was also a member of last year’s victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team that beat Europe in the biennial event in Minnesota.

Putnam’s addition to the field comes two days after he endured the disappointment of being the odd man out in a four-way playoff in Columbus for three Open berths.

The U.S. Open starts next Thursday at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

