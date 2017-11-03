Injured Nadal pulls out of Paris Masters

Sport

Injured Nadal pulls out of Paris Masters

World number one Rafa Nadal has pulled out of the Paris Masters with injury on Friday.

Tennis - ATP 1000 Masters Series - Rolex Paris Masters - AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France - November 2, 2017 Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning his third round match against Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Bookmark

PARIS: World number one Rafa Nadal has pulled out of the Paris Masters with injury on Friday.

The Spaniard told a news conference ahead of his quarter-final match against Serbian Filip Krajinovic that he was suffering from a right knee problem.

Nadal added that he was going to try his best to be fit for the season-ending ATP Tour finals which take place Nov. 12-19 in London.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark