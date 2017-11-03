Injured Nadal pulls out of Paris Masters

World number one Rafa Nadal has pulled out of the Paris Masters with injury on Friday.

PARIS: World number one Rafa Nadal has pulled out of the Paris Masters with injury on Friday.

The Spaniard told a news conference ahead of his quarter-final match against Serbian Filip Krajinovic that he was suffering from a right knee problem.

Nadal added that he was going to try his best to be fit for the season-ending ATP Tour finals which take place Nov. 12-19 in London.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)