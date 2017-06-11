Injured Sharapova to miss grasscourt season

Former world number one Maria Sharapova will miss the grasscourt season, including this month's Wimbledon qualifying tournament, after failing to recover from a left-thigh injury she suffered during last month's Italian Open.

"After an additional scan, the muscle tear that I sustained in Rome will unfortunately not allow me to compete in the grass court tournaments I was scheduled to play," Sharapova, who is on a comeback trail after serving a 15-month doping ban, said on her official Facebook page.

