Injured Sharapova to miss grasscourt season

Tennis - WTA - Rome Open - Maria Sharapova of Russia v Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia - Rome, Italy - 16/5/17- Sharapova reacts during the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

LONDON: Former world number one Maria Sharapova will miss the grasscourt season, including this month's Wimbledon qualifying tournament, after failing to recover from a left-thigh injury she suffered during last month's Italian Open.

"After an additional scan, the muscle tear that I sustained in Rome will unfortunately not allow me to compete in the grass court tournaments I was scheduled to play," Sharapova, who is on a comeback trail after serving a 15-month doping ban, said on her official Facebook page.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters