Injury rules out France's Fofana from Six Nations

PARIS: France centre Wesley Fofana has been ruled out of next month's Six Nations after the Clermont player suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in a Champions Cup game against Exeter on Saturday.

"He suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg and he will see the surgeon tomorrow morning as he will probably need to have an operation. He will be out for a long time," his club Clermont said in a statement.

Fofana, one of France's most highly rated players, sustained the injury on his own at the end of the first half.

He was unable to put his left foot on the ground as he left the pitch.

France start their Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham on Feb. 4.

Clermont won their final Pool 5 game 48-26.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neville Dalton and Pritha Sarkar)