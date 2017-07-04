Inter Milan sign goalkeeper Padelli

Inter Milan have signed goalkeeper Daniele Padelli after he did not renew his contract with Torino, the Serie A club said on Monday (www.inter.it).

The 31-year-old, who spent four years at Torino after joining from Udinese, signed a two-year deal with Inter.

Padelli made only three league appearances last season as England international Joe Hart, on-loan from Manchester City, replaced him as Torino's first-choice keeper.

