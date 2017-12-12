IOC bans six Russian female ice hockey players for life over doping

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday it had banned six Russian female ice hockey players for life from the Olympics over doping allegations linked to the Sochi 2014 winter games.

"More hearings concerning other athletes will be held over the next few weeks," the IOC said in a statement posted on its website.

