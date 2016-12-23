Channel NewsAsia

IOC starts disciplinary procedures against 28 Russian athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is launching disciplinary cases against all 28 Russian athletes implicated in the manipulation of urine samples collected at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, it said on Friday.

A volunteer arranges flags before the opening ceremony of the 126th IOC session in Sochi, February 4, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to February 23. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The IOC, United Nations and Sochi 2014 flags fly in front of national flags in the Coastal Athlete's Village at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 1, 2014 . REUTERS/Antonin Thuillier/Pool
The step follows publication of a World Anti-Doping Agency report this month that found more than 1,000 Russian competitors across more than 30 sports were involved in an institutional conspiracy to conceal positive drug tests over the course of five years.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

- Reuters