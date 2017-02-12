Ireland crush Italy in bonus-point try fest

Channel NewsAsia

  • Posted 12 Feb 2017 00:45
Rugby Union - Italy v Ireland - Six Nations Championship - Stadio Olimpico, Rome - 11/2/17 Ireland's Craig Gilroy scores a try Reuters / Alessandro Bianchi Livepic
Rugby Union - Italy v Ireland - Six Nations Championship - Stadio Olimpico, Rome - 11/2/17 Ireland's Garry Ringrose and Jack McGrath in action with Italy's Braam Steyn Reuters / Alessandro Bianchi Livepic
Rugby Union - Italy v Ireland - Six Nations Championship - Stadio Olimpico, Rome - 11/2/17 Ireland's Craig Gilroy celebrates with Ian Keatley after scoring a try Reuters / Alessandro Bianchi Livepic
Rugby Union - Italy v Ireland - Six Nations Championship - Stadio Olimpico, Rome - 11/2/17 Ireland's Craig Gilroy scores a try Reuters / Alessandro Bianchi Livepic
Rugby Union - Italy v Ireland - Six Nations Championship - Stadio Olimpico, Rome - 11/2/17 Ireland's Garry Ringrose scores a try Reuters / Alessandro Bianchi Livepic
Rugby Union - Italy v Ireland - Six Nations Championship - Stadio Olimpico, Rome - 11/2/17 Ireland's Jack McGrath in action Reuters / Alessandro Bianchi Livepic
Rugby Union - Italy v Ireland - Six Nations Championship - Stadio Olimpico, Rome - 11/2/17 Ireland's Keith Earls in action Reuters / Alessandro Bianchi Livepic
Rugby Union - Italy v Ireland - Six Nations Championship - Stadio Olimpico, Rome - 11/2/17 Italy's Dries van Schalkwyk in action Reuters / Alessandro Bianchi Livepic
ROME: Ireland recorded their biggest ever Six Nations victory as they smashed Italy 63-10 in Rome on Saturday, running in nine tries and earning the tournament’s first attacking bonus point.

The 2015 champions rebounded from a narrow loss against Scotland last week in Murrayfield and earned their four-try bonus point in barely 30 minutes, with blindside flanker and man-of-the-match CJ Stander scoring the second of three tries.

Substitute winger Craig Gilroy also scored a hat-trick late in the second half, with Irish winger Keith Earls running in two tries and Garry Ringrose also crossing the chalk.

Italy were awarded a penalty try.

(Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Toby Davis)

- Reuters