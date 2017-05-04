Ireland to host South Africa, Fiji, Argentina in Guinness Series

Ireland will host South Africa, Fiji and Argentina in November's Guinness Series at Aviva Stadium, the Irish Rugby Football Union confirmed on Thursday.

REUTERS: Ireland will host South Africa, Fiji and Argentina in November's Guinness Series at Aviva Stadium, the Irish Rugby Football Union confirmed on Thursday.

Ireland will face the Springboks in the opening fixture on Nov. 12. The hosts defeated South Africa 29-15 on their last visit in November 2014.

Fiji are set to face Joe Schmidt's Ireland on Nov. 18. Ireland won the last three tests between the two sides.

The final game of the series will see Argentina return to Ireland for the first time since their 46-24 defeat in 2012.

The Pumas, however, ended Irish hopes in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final, and will be confident ahead of their clash on Nov. 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)