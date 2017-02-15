Irish horses dominate top weights for Grand National

REUTERS: Irish-trained horses look set to repeat last year's dominance of the Grand National as they were given the top five weights for the famous marathon steeplechase at Aintree, Liverpool on April 8.

Five of last year's top six finishers were trained in Ireland and the weights for April's race announced on Tuesday contains 20 horses trained in the country out of the top 40 entries - the maximum runners allowed - on the list.

Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud won with Rule The World last year and the businessman appears intent on staging a repeat with 12 of his 16 entries on the 109-horse list guaranteed a run if trainer Gordon Elliot opts to race them.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)