Irish striker Long to miss Wales showdown with hip injury

Experienced Ireland striker Shane Long will miss his side's crucial World Cup qualifier against Wales in Cardiff on Monday due to a hip injury, the team said.

REUTERS: Experienced Ireland striker Shane Long will miss his side's crucial World Cup qualifier against Wales in Cardiff on Monday due to a hip injury, the team said.

The Irish, who can secure second spot in Group D and a playoff spot with victory over Wales, must cope without the 30-year-old Long, who played against Moldova on Friday and has won more than 70 international caps.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)