Irish striker Long to miss Wales showdown with hip injury
REUTERS: Experienced Ireland striker Shane Long will miss his side's crucial World Cup qualifier against Wales in Cardiff on Monday due to a hip injury, the team said.
The Irish, who can secure second spot in Group D and a playoff spot with victory over Wales, must cope without the 30-year-old Long, who played against Moldova on Friday and has won more than 70 international caps.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)