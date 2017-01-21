Is racism legal in France? - asks Balotelli

PARIS: A furious Mario Balotelli asked fans if racism was "legal in France" after the Nice striker accused Bastia fans of abusing him during his team's 1-1 Ligue 1 draw on Friday.

The Italian posted a message on his Instagram page on Saturday, saying the incident was a "real shame".

"Yesterday the result against Bastia was right... we will work more and try to get our objective.. the referee was good too but I have a question for French people... Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noise and "uh uh" for the whole game and no one of the "commissions discipline" say nothing?," Balotelli, on loan from Liverpool this season, wrote.

"So is racism LEGAL in France? Or only in Bastia?

Football is an amazing sport .. those people like Bastia supporters make it horrible."

Bastia were docked two points by the French League in the 2007-08 season after fans racially abused a Libourne St Serin player during a Ligue 2 game.

Officials from the club or the French League were not immediately available for comment.

Nice are top of the Ligue 1 standings with 46 points from 21 games. Bastia are 15th on 21 points.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)