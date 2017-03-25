Italy-Albania match interrupted after away fans set off firecrackers

PALERMO, Italy: Italy's World Cup qualifier at home to Albania was interrupted early in the second half on Friday when visiting fans set off firecrackers.

With a cloud of smoke hanging over the pitch, the referee led the players off the field. Albanian players appealed to their supporters for calm and the match was resumed after a break of around 10 minutes.

There was also trouble in the first half of the Group G game when Italy were awarded a penalty and two firecrackers were thrown onto the pitch, forcing Daniele De Rossi to wait before he took the kick.

De Rossi eventually converted to give Italy a 12th minute lead.

