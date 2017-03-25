Channel NewsAsia

Italy-Albania match interrupted after away fans set off firecrackers

Italy's World Cup qualifier at home to Albania was interrupted early in the second half on Friday when visiting fans set off firecrackers.

  • Posted 25 Mar 2017 05:45
With a cloud of smoke hanging over the pitch, the referee led the players off the field. Albanian players appealed to their supporters for calm and the match was resumed after a break of around 10 minutes.

There was also trouble in the first half of the Group G game when Italy were awarded a penalty and two firecrackers were thrown onto the pitch, forcing Daniele De Rossi to wait before he took the kick.

De Rossi eventually converted to give Italy a 12th minute lead.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

- Reuters