Italy hooker Gega out for eight months after knee surgery

REUTERS: Italy hooker Ornel Gega is expected to be out of action for eight months after undergoing surgery on his right knee due to ruptured cruciate and medial collateral ligaments.

The 27-year-old had surgery on Monday after sustaining the injury during training, his club Benetton Treviso said on their website (benettonrugby.it) on Tuesday.

Gega, capped 15 times by Italy, will be unavailable for November tests against Fiji, Argentina and South Africa as well as the 2018 Six Nations.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Clare Fallon)