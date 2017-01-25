Italy look for soccer inspiration at 'pivotal moment'

LONDON: Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.

Italy go into the tournament on a rare high after booking their first-ever win over one of the southern hemisphere big three with a 20-18 defeat of South Africa in November.

O'Shea said that win, which combined tireless defence and moments of magical attack, could inspire generations to come, just like the national soccer teams of old which played in a similar style.

"It is a very pivotal moment, and we are very aware of that. You give people something to cling on to. You give people hope," O'Shea said.

"The great Italian football teams were based on incredible defence, and then you had Roberto Baggio, Paolo Rossi and Salvatore Schillaci. You had magic. You need to get that balance."

Italy have finished in the bottom two in every year since they entered the expanded Six Nations in 2000, except for fourth-place finishes in 2007 and 2013.

They lost every game last year, including a narrow defeat to France when number eight Sergio Parisse effectively elbowed his regular kicker out the way to attempt an audacious last-gasp drop goal that never threatened to go over.

"Maybe this year he (Parisse) will drop a goal and help win us a match. I would still encourage him to drop a goal," said O'Shea, the former Ireland international and Harlequins coach who took over last summer.

The euphoria over the South Africa win was dampened somewhat by a 17-19 defeat at the hands of Tonga a week later, and the Italians also lost to New Zealand last autumn.

But O'Shea said his team showed their potential against the Springboks - a victory he compared to Munster beating New Zealand in 1978, a breakthrough for the sport in his homeland.

"I think we showed against South Africa the potential this team has if it plays with the intensity and passion, and also the crowd that day was something quite spectacular," he said.

Asked about his team's ambitions in 2017, O'Shea said he was looking for "400 minutes of absolute commitment" and "to earn people's respect".

(Editing by Angus MacSwan)