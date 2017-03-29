Jagielka believes Coleman injury will help inspire Everton

REUTERS: Everton full back Seamus Coleman's long-term injury will act as a further incentive for the squad ahead of the Saturday's Premier League derby against Liverpool, club captain Phil Jagielka has said.

Coleman, who could be out of action for up to a year, underwent surgery on Saturday following a double leg fracture suffered during international duty with Ireland last week.

Jagielka is hoping the team will be able to speak with Coleman, scheduled to be released from hospital later on Wednesday, ahead of the Merseyside derby and a visit to Manchester United three days later.

"There are two massive games coming up and that's one thing Seamus will want us to do, to play well and get some good results," Jagielka told the club website.

"There'll be no incentive needed but the circumstances over the last few days might add a bit of a motivational edge on our behalf.

"We want to go out there and play well and it will be nice if we can all get to speak to Seamus beforehand."

Everton, who are seventh in the league, last won at Anfield in 1999, while their last victory at Old Trafford came in 2013. Both Liverpool and Manchester United have lost just once at home in the league this season.

