Jaguares name new halfback pairing against Kings

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's Jaguares will field a new halfback pairing including debutant flyhalf Joaquin Diaz Bonilla in their opening Super Rugby match against the Southern Kings on Saturday.

With flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez missing through injury, Diaz Bonilla will be partnered by scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou.

Bertranou was a regular reserve last season to Martin Landajo, who will sit out the whole 2017 championship after breaking his leg.

Sanchez, a key member of Jaguares and the Pumas national side, is nursing a thigh injury. He travelled to South Africa as part of the Argentine franchise's 27-man squad in the hope he would be available for their second match against the Stormers.

Prop Cristian Bartoloni is another potential debutant if he comes off the bench.

Jaguares face Kings in Port Elizabeth and Stormers in Cape Town a week later.

