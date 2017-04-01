Japan's Hanyu snatches world figure skating title

Helsinki - Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu hit four quadruple jumps to snatch a second men's gold in record style at the world figure skating championship on Saturday.

The 22-year-old led a Japanese one-two ahead of Shoma Uno with China's Jin Boyang taking bronze as Asia dominated the men's podium ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Hanyu had been trailing in fifth after the short programme, but pulled out a record score in the free skate to snatch back the title he won in 2014.

Two-time defending champion Javier Fernandez of Spain went into the free-skating final in the lead but dropped to fourth after falling during an error-strewn skate at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki.