Jones names uncapped Obano and Graham in England training squad

REUTERS: England coach Eddie Jones picked uncapped Bath prop Beno Obano and Newcastle Falcons' openside flanker Gary Graham on Friday as part of his 34-man squad for a training camp in Brighton ahead of the Six Nations championship.

Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola, who is recovering from a knee injury, and James Haskell were recalled to the squad after they missed the autumn internationals last month.

The camp will begin preparations for England's Six Nations opener in Italy on Feb. 4.

"This camp in Brighton is important for us to set the tone as a squad ahead of the Six Nations," Jones said in a statement.

"We will need to improve if we are to hunt down our opponents and beat them. This tournament will be exciting and challenging, as we know we will play against some very strong teams.

"Brighton will provide a great base to begin our preparations with players coming away with a clear plan for our opening match of the campaign against Italy."

Jones will announce the England squad for the Six Nations on Jan. 18 before the squad departs for a week's training camp in Portugal.

Full squad:

Backs

Mike Brown (Harlequins), Nathan Earle (Saracens), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

Forwards

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons), James Haskell (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs).

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)