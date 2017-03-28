Joseph Schooling to fly back to Singapore in May for MMA's ONE Championship

SINGAPORE: Fresh from his National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) swimming exploits in the United States last weekend, Rio 2016 Olympic champion Joseph Schooling will be returning back to Singapore for Mixed Martial Arts' ONE Championship: Dynasty of Heroes on May 26.

The University of Texas swimmer will walk alongside ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela “Unstoppable” Lee, as part of her pre-fight entourage during the main event of the competition at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

As the youngest world champion in mixed martial arts history, Lee is scheduled to face Brazil’s Istela Nunes in a five-round bout which will headline the event.

The 20-year-old Hawaiian fighter, who has a Singaporean father, successfully defended her title earlier this month against Taiwan's Jenny Huang.

Having missed out on accompanying Singaporean fighters for their MMA fights last year, Schooling said that he's looking forward to showing his support on home soil this time.

"When ONE Championship approached me last November, I was definitely keen to show my support for my fellow Singaporean athletes by walking alongside them. However, it was not possible due to school commitments," said Schooling, who helped the Texas Longhorns win their third consecutive NCAA national swimming championships in the US last weekend.

"This time around, I definitely do not want to miss the chance to walk alongside Angela, as she defends her title against Istela Nunes... It will definitely be spectacular.”