Joshua relishing heavyweight title defence against Pulev

LONDON: World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said on Tuesday his mandatory defence against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev "can't come soon enough".

Joshua will return to action for the first time since his epic victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April when he takes on Pulev in the Principality Stadium on Oct. 28.

"October 28 can't come soon enough, I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley and now we are confirmed and ready," WBA and IBF belt holder Joshua said in a statement.

"I'll be locked away focusing on fight number 20 for the next eight weeks. I am excited to experience the atmosphere in a sold-out Principality Stadium and aim to give the fans a spectacular night."

Pulev will be facing his second world title fight having fought and lost to Klitschko in 2014 and said on Monday he would relish taking on the Briton in front an expected 80,000 crowd.

"Anthony is a great and dangerous rival but his style fits perfectly with mine," Pulev said on his Facebook page.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)