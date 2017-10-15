Jota and Bonatini send Wolves to the top of Championship

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wolverhampton Wanderers moved to the top of the English Championship (second tier) with a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa on Saturday thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and substitute Leo Bonatini.

Jota, on loan from Atletico Madrid, opened the scoring with a left-footed strike in the 55th minute and Brazilian Bonatini completed the victory with an angled shot 16 minutes later.

Wolves are now two points clear of second-placed Cardiff City, who were beaten 1-0 by Birmingham City on Friday.

Sheffield United are third after Chris Basham’s close-range header gave them a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Preston North End moved up to fifth despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham. First-half goals from Jordan Hugill and Sean Maguire had put Preston on course for victory but Oliver Norwood cut the deficit with 16 minutes left and Denis Odoi scored a 96th-minute equaliser.

Leeds United dropped to sixth after suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Reading, with former Leeds loanee Modou Barrow scoring the winner.

Bottom side Bolton Wanderers claimed their first win of the season by beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 thanks to Sammy Ameobi’s opener and a Sam Hutchinson own goal. Bolton are now on five points, six points from safety.

