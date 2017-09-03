Judo: Riner claims record ninth world title

BUDAPEST: French legend Teddy Riner became the first judoka in history to win nine world championship gold medals with heavyweight victory in Budapest on Saturday (Sep 2).

Unbeaten since September 2010, the 28-year-old has now won an incredible 134 successive fights, a run which has also produced Olympic titles in 2012 and 2016.

Riner beat Brazilian David Moura on a golden point in the final, having also needed extra time to see off Georgian Guram Tushishvili in the semi-finals.

"There were some frights, but that's normal, coming here without a competition in my legs," he said. "I'm very glad I managed to get through in the end, but I'm not going to lie to you, I'm tired, knackered."

It was Riner's eighth individual world gold medal, having also led France to a men's team triumph in 2011.

His record-breaking feat earned the praise of French President Emmanuel Macron, who wrote on Twitter: "Bravo @teddyriner!! 9 world titles, seven years without defeat and so many records. You are a legend of judo and of sport."

China's Yu Song defended her heavyweight world title in the women's event, by denying Japan an eighth gold of the championships with a win over Sarah Asahina in the final.

Aaron Wolf, 21, had earlier claimed Japan's seventh gold in the men's half-heavyweight category as he saw off Georgia's Varlam Liparteliani on a golden score.

Sunday will see the championships come to a close with the men's and women's team events.