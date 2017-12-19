Juve fine doubled, Agnelli's ban cut over tickets for fans

Juventus's fine for an alleged scheme which involved giving tickets to hardcore fans to buy peace on the terraces has been doubled but the ban on club chairman Andrea Agnelli has been reduced, Italy's soccer federation (FIGC) said on Monday.

ROME: Juventus's fine for an alleged scheme which involved giving tickets to hardcore fans to buy peace on the terraces has been doubled but the ban on club chairman Andrea Agnelli has been reduced, Italy's soccer federation (FIGC) said on Monday.

Agnelli, who is also president of the European Club Association (ECA) and a member of UEFA's executive committee, was initially suspended for one year in September but the FIGC ruled that his ban should end immediately.

However, it increased the fine on Juve from 300,000 to 600,000 euros (US$353,670 to 707,340) and Agnelli's personal fine from 20,000 to 100,000 euros. The Turin club, which has denied wrongdoing, were not immediately available to comment.

Investigators had looked into whether the club gave tickets to fans known as ultras to avoid violence or racial abuse in the stands that might bring fines or docked points.

Agnelli, a scion of the family that owns carmaker Fiat Chrysler, said in May he met the ultras to make sure they did not feel discriminated against and to avoid “problems of public order”.

Juventus were also ordered to partially close their stadium for a Serie A match at home to Genoa on Jan. 22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(US$1 = 0.8482 euros)

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)