Juventus locks in striker Dybala to mid-2022

MILAN: Italian football team Juventus said it had extended a contract with Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala until June 30, 2022 and would pay rival Palermo an 8 million euro performance bonus.

The announcement comes after 23-year-old Dybala upstaged his fellow Argentine Lionel Messi by scoring twice in a Champions League match on Tuesday to set Juventus on the way to an emphatic 3-0 win over Barcelona.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)