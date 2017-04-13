Channel NewsAsia

Juventus locks in striker Dybala to mid-2022

Italian football team Juventus said it had extended a contract with Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala until June 30, 2022 and would pay rival Palermo an 8 million euro performance bonus.

Football Soccer - Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy - 11/4/17 Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters / Giorgio Perottino Livepic

The announcement comes after 23-year-old Dybala upstaged his fellow Argentine Lionel Messi by scoring twice in a Champions League match on Tuesday to set Juventus on the way to an emphatic 3-0 win over Barcelona.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)

- Reuters