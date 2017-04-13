Juventus locks in striker Dybala to mid-2022
Italian football team Juventus said it had extended a contract with Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala until June 30, 2022 and would pay rival Palermo an 8 million euro performance bonus.
The announcement comes after 23-year-old Dybala upstaged his fellow Argentine Lionel Messi by scoring twice in a Champions League match on Tuesday to set Juventus on the way to an emphatic 3-0 win over Barcelona.
