Juventus set to sign striker Schick from Sampdoria

REUTERS: Striker Patrik Schick is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his move there from Sampdoria, the Serie A champions said on Thursday.

"A formal confirmation of the move is expected later in the afternoon," the club said in a statement.

The Czech Republic international, who scored 11 goals in 32 league appearances last season, is set to join Juventus for 30.5 million euros (26.88 million pounds), Italian Sky Sport reports.

The 21-year-old joined Genoa-based Sampdoria in 2016 from Sparta Praha, where he made his professional debut, after a one year loan at Czech rivals Bohemians 1905.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Gareth Jones)

