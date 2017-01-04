Juventus sign Venezuela captain Rincon

REUTERS: Juventus have signed Venezuela captain Tomas Rincon from Serie A rivals Genoa, the Italian champions said on Tuesday.

Juve paid 8 million euros (US$8.3 million) for the 28-year-old defensive midfielder, who has signed a four-year contract with the Turin club.

Rincon played for Bundesliga side Hamburg SV for five years before moving to Italy in 2014 and he has represented his country 81 times.

