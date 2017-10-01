Kagawa's record goal gives Dortmund win at Augsburg

Shinji Kagawa became the top Japanese scorer of all time in the Bundesliga when he chipped in the winner in Borussia Dortmund's nervous 2-1 victory at Augsburg on Saturday.

Dortmund, who wasted a second-half penalty, bounced back from their midweek home loss to Real Madrid in the Champions league to move five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga on 19 points from seven matches.

Second-placed Hoffenheim are away to Freiburg on Sunday while champions Bayern Munich, who are third on 13, face Hertha Berlin.

The 28-year-old Kagawa scored his 38th goal in the league to surpass Shinzi Okazaki, with a superb chip over keeper Marwin Hitz.

Earlier, Augsburg's Caiuby had cancelled out Andriy Yarmolenko's fourth-minute lead for Dortmund.

The visitors should have added several more goals in a one-sided first half with Bundesliga top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failing in his one-on-one against Hitz and Kagawa firing over the bar from close range.

Dortmund, undefeated in the league, inexplicably stepped off the gas after the break, allowing Augsburg a string of fine chances.

But keeper Roman Buerki came to the rescue repeatedly to protect their slim lead which Aubameyang again should have increased in the 79th.

He wasted his penalty, however, chipping the ball into Hitz's hands.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)