Kaliese Spencer's anti-doping case set for May 15

KINGSTON: Reigning Commonwealth Games 400 metres hurdles champion Kaliese Spencer's anti-doping hearing will begin May 15 in Jamaica, the panel overseeing the case said on Wednesday.

Spencer, who has denied the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission's claims that she refused or evaded a drug test, will also learn sometime over the next week whether her request to have the provisional ban lifted is granted.

Her hearing will be conducted before Jamaica's Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel. The maximum penalty is a four-year suspension.

Jamaica's Spencer won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 and was also a world championship silver medallist in the 4x400m relay in Berlin in 2009.

