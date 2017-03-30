Channel NewsAsia

Kaliese Spencer's anti-doping case set for May 15

Reigning Commonwealth Games 400 metres hurdles champion Kaliese Spencer's anti-doping hearing will begin May 15 in Jamaica, the panel overseeing the case said on Wednesday.

Gold medal winner Jamaica's Kaliese Spencer (L) and compatriot and bronze medal winner Janieve Russell hold their country's flag after winning the medal in the women's 400m hurdles final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Spencer, who has denied the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission's claims that she refused or evaded a drug test, will also learn sometime over the next week whether her request to have the provisional ban lifted is granted.

Her hearing will be conducted before Jamaica's Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel. The maximum penalty is a four-year suspension.

Jamaica's Spencer won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 and was also a world championship silver medallist in the 4x400m relay in Berlin in 2009.

(Reporting by Kayon Raynor; Editing by Frank Pingue)

- Reuters