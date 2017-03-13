Kane injury mars Spurs' last Cup six-goal stroll at 'The Lane'

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their White Hart Lane home with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday.

England international Kane, the Premier League's joint top scorer, had to hobble off after falling awkwardly and suffering an ankle injury in a sixth minute challenge during their sixth round tie.

Yet his absence was not missed on the day as Son Heung-min hammered a brilliant hat-trick and Kane's replacement Christian Eriksen also scored a beauty before Dele Alli and substitute Vincent Janssen got in on the act.

It all made for an emotional occasion at Spurs' storied 118-year-old ground which they will leave at the end of the season.

Third-tier side Millwall had beaten three top-flight teams en route to the sixth round but Premier League title chasers Spurs dominated them from the outset at the grand old ground where they have not lost all season.

Eriksen made the key breakthrough with a brilliant snap shot on the turn on the half-hour mark before Son crashed home a thunderous left-foot strike 10 minutes later.

The Korean then struck a sweet first-time, right-foot volley from Kieran Trippier's through ball in the 54th minute before Alli netted his 16th of the season in all competitions, a tap-in after a well-crafted move, in the 72nd.

The icing on the cake for Spurs was a first goal from open play in the 79th minute for their under-achieving Dutch striker Janssen, who may yet be needed in their title challenge if Kane is out of action for long.

Son's third came in stoppage time, a volley that slipped through the clutches of hapless Millwall keeper Tom King.

The array of glorious goals, particularly from man-of-the-match Son and Eriksen, was a fitting way for Spurs to say farewell to Cup competition at White Hart Lane.

The semi-final will be at Wembley Stadium, where the plan is for them to play their home games next season before moving into their new 800 million pound (US$972 million), 61,000-seat stadium next door to 'The Lane' in 2018-19.

They will be joined in the highest-quality of last four draws by Arsenal and Manchester City, who won their quarter-final ties on Saturday, and Chelsea or Manchester United, who meet in the remaining tie at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)