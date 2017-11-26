Kane salvages draw for Tottenham against West Brom

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Nov 25: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1

Harry Kane scored his 40th goal of the year to salvage a 1-1 draw for Tottenham Hotspur against managerless West Bromwich Albion at Wembley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Salomon Rondon handed the visitors a fourth-minute lead by out-muscling Davinson Sanchez and rolling a low shot past Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham dominated possession but looked unlikely to score against a well-drilled Baggies team until Kane steered home Dele Alli’s cross in the 74th minute.

West Brom, who had Gary Megson in caretaker charge following Tony Pulis's sacking last Monday, remain 17th in the standings, one point above the relegation zone, while Spurs close their gap to leaders Manchester City to 10 points but have played a game more.

