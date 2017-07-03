Kang wins Women's PGA Championship to make first victory a major

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois: American Danielle Kang beat Canada's defending champion Brooke Henderson by one stroke to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday and make her first LPGA Tour victory a major.

Kang broke clear with four consecutive birdies from the 11th hole, but fell back into a tie with Henderson after bogeying the par-three 17th, where she found a bunker with her tee shot.

But the Californian held her nerve at the par-five 18th, hitting two near-perfect shots before two-putting to cap her victory with a birdie at Olympia Fields.

She carded a three-under-par 68 to finish at 13-under 271, while Henderson had to settle for second on 12-under after a closing five-under 66.

South Korean Chella Choi, who started the final round tied with Kang, carded 71 to finish third on 10-under.

