Kanu loses appeal and misses three games

REUTERS: Hal Robson-Kanu has lost his appeal for his sending off against Burnley on Saturday, the Football Association said on Monday.

The West Bromwich Albion striker was dismissed for elbowing Matthew Lowton after scoring the decisive goal in Albion's 1-0 victory.

Referee Martin Atkinson's decision was upheld by an FA commission and Robson-Kanu will now miss three games.

Robson-Kanu is ineligible for Tuesday's EFL Cup clash with Accrington Stanley and the Premier League games with Stoke City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Chopra)