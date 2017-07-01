Keeper Caballero joins Chelsea as free agent

Goalkeeper Willy Caballero has joined Premier League champions Chelsea as a free agent after being released by Manchester City, the London-based club said on Saturday.

Caballero, 35, moved to England in the summer of 2014 from Malaga and made 26 appearances for City under Pep Guardiola last season.

He will serve as back-up to Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea, who sold second-choice keeper Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth in May.

"I am very happy to join Chelsea, the champions of England. I am looking forward to meeting the guys and helping the club achieve more success in the coming season," Caballero told the club's website. (www.chelseafc.com)

