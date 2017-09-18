Kelantan FA elects first female president

KOTA BHARU: Female entrepreneur Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan became the first woman to head the Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) on Sunday (Sep 17).



She is the second woman in Malaysia to be appointed president of a football association after Tunku Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah took the helm at Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) in July last year.

KAFA deputy president Afandi Hamzah, who announced the appointment, said Bibi Ramjani will be leading the association for the 2018 to 2021 term.

Afandi said the votes for the number one post had to be counted twice after another presidential candidate Muhammad Nasir Hamzah was dissatisfied with the first count.

"In the first count, Bibi Ramjani obtained 32 votes from various district football associations while Nasir received 19 votes, causing him to dispute the result.

"However, in the second count, Bibi Ramjani continued to receive 32 votes while Muhammad Nasir only obtained 16 votes,” Afandi told reporters after the 63rd KAFA Congress.

Afandi defended his post as deputy president with 39 votes, defeating KAFA vice-president Rosmadi Ismail, who received 27 votes.